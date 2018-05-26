Land & Sea 1992: Remembering the S.S. Kyle

This archival episode of Land & Sea from 1992 tells the history of the S.S. Kyle, an old steamship that had a rich history in Newfoundland and Labrador before it ran aground in Harbour Grace in 1967.

The Kyle's history began more than 50 years earlier, when the Reid Newfoundland Company announced in the Evening Telegram on Aug. 26, 1913, that a new steamship, the S.S. Kyle, would soon make her maiden voyage to Labrador.

In August 1913, the Reid Newfoundland Company announced that a new steamship, the S.S. Kyle, would soon begin making trips along the Newfoundland coast and up to Labrador. (Land & Sea 1992)

These were the glory days for steamships, coal-powered vessels with strong hulls that could break through the ice in the Labrador Strait, and for several decades the Kyle served as the highway for many Newfoundlanders as it made its way along the Newfoundland coast and down to Labrador.

With brass, teak and mahogany, the interior of the S.S. Kyle was impressive during its heyday as a passenger and freight vessel. (Land & Sea 1992)

During its time as a passenger boat, the Kyle carried fishermen heading to fishing grounds in Labrador, doctors travelling to care for the sick and injured, people heading to visit their families, even infantry going to Canada during the Second World War — along with much-needed goods to communities throughout the province.

Greta Hussey made her first trip of many on the Kyle in 1924, travelling with her family to Labrador for the summer. She remembered the vessel fondly.

Greta Hussey, who went to Labrador every summer with her family on the S.S. Kyle, made her first trip on the boat in 1924. (Land & Sea 1992)

"We were always up around the decks, when it was calm, my sister and I. It was just real fantasyland to us, you know, brass shining and that was really glittering," Hussey said.

"I can see the tables made now, with the snow white cloths, and the stewards with their white coats and their collars — I remember was just like glass, they were so glossy."

From a passenger ship to a sealing ship

The Kyle was lucky to survive the war years, when the threat of U-boats was very real — as made clear by the sinking of the S.S. Caribou, a passenger ferry brought down by a German torpedo in 1942.

George Forward, who built a wooden model of the S.S. Kyle, often travelled to the fishing grounds on the boat. (Land & Sea 1992)

By the 1960s the Kyle was no longer needed as a passenger ship. It was purchased by the Earle Brothers Freighting Company of Carbonear and used to bring sealers to the front.

But in 1967 the Kyle's side leaked after being crushed by ice. The boat made it back from the grounds, but was moored in Harbour Grace.

Earle Brothers determined that the damage to the ship was more than its assessed value. They considered business opportunities for the vessel, including a restaurant, but a bad storm in February led to the ship becoming stuck in place, almost entirely out of the water.

Now owned by the Newfoundland and Labrador government, the S.S. Kyle's glory days live on in the Ted Russell verse The Smokeroom on the Kyle. But today it still sits in Harbour Grace, long stripped of its valuable brass and teak, and worn and rusted by time.

The S.S. Kyle still sits in Harbour Grace, where it was moored in the late 1960s, but its interior has long been stripped of its past glory. (Land & Sea 1992)

"It's a sin to see her up there like that," said George Forward, who travelled on the Kyle to the fishing grounds many times.

"She served Newfoundland a long while."

For more archival Land & Sea episodes, visit the CBC Newfoundland and Labrador YouTube page.