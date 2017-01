Back in 1989, the CBC Land & Sea crew visited two thriving summer fishing stations that are no longer on the map.

Dave Quinton hosts a show about Petty Harbour and Murray's Harbour on the coast of Labrador, where families like the Kings were catching and salting cod, tending hens and gardens, and smoking salmon with blackberry wood.

