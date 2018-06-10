Land & Sea: From 1990, inshore cod farming in Notre Dame Bay

This archival episode of Land & Sea from 1990 tells the story of the Meheney brothers of Notre Dame Bay, who were aiming to become the first trap fishermen to farm cod inshore — just as the cod moratorium was looming.

The show visited Eugene and Floyd Meheney several times over the season as they worked to get a small cod farm, with a single cage, up and running.

The Meheney brothers, of New World Island, sought the advice of Cabot Martin, who began farming cod fish in Bay Bulls in the 1980s.

"We start right away at around a two-pound fish, or minimum of a pound-and-a-half fish," Martin said. Fish were transported live from the trap to the farm, where he hoped to double their size by the fall.

Instead of raising the fish from the egg, as modern Norweigian aquaculturalists were doing, Martin was purchasing young cod right from the fishermen and then raising them in his pen.

The Meheney brothers took the same approach except that as fishermen themselves, they were the ones doing the catching.

Raising cod from trapped fish

Aquaculture is once again a hot topic of conversation in Newfoundland and Labrador, but the province's history with fish farming goes back more than a century.

Cabot Martin's cod fish farm in Bay Bulls Harbour aimed to raise cod that would produce the finest filets in the world, Martin said. (CBC)

Dildo Island, in the upper reaches of Trinity Bay, is unoccupied now but a century ago it was home to the largest fish hatchery in the world, run by Norweigian and aquaculture pioneer Adolf Neilson.

Neilson came to Newfoundland at the invitation of its government to hatch and raise cod, and millions of fish were incubated and released from Dildo Island during a time when the inshore fishery was struggling.

But once the fish stocks recovered, spending money farming cod became less appealing than simply catching them.

Cabot Martin was optimistic about the future of cod fish farming in the province. "There are no insurmountable barriers here at all," he said. (CBC)

When the Meheneys were developing their own cod farming operation, fish stocks were again depleting and the cod moratorium was only a couple of years away. The year before they began their operation, the fishery in their area was so poor that some fishermen took their nets ashore in July because the effort wasn't worth the take.

Healthy fish, great quality

The brothers built their fish pen, with a wooden boardwalk surrounding it, as a way to add some extra money to their take and to experiment with the idea. They sought out help from Martin as well as experts with the Ocean Sciences Centre in Logy Bay, where scientist Garth Fletcher was also working on cod fish.

Floyd Meheney, along with his brother Eugene, became the province's first trap fishermen to raise cod with their pen in Notre Dame Bay. (CBC)

In the end, the Meheney brothers did manage to double their cod in size by the time they were harvested in November. The fish were healthy, with good quality skin, and a meal filmed by Land & Sea showed that the taste and texture were right as well.

The Meheneys hoped to keep some of the fish over the winter to see if they would survive, and tagged and measured their keepers for comparison in the spring. But a late-fall storm with strong winds destroyed their cage, releasing all of the fish they hoped to keep along with it.

The Meheney brothers visited the Ocean Sciences Centre in Logy Bay and spoke to scientist Garth Fletcher about his own experiments with raising cod. (CBC)

Despite that setback, the brothers remained hopeful about the potential of fish farming in Newfoundland — unaware of the cod moratorium waiting for them just around the corner.

