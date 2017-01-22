This week's full episode of Land & Sea is from our CBC NL archives from 1989.

The show focuses on the revival of traditional crafts in the province. Host David Quinton takes us to Twillingate, where we meet knitters and craft shop owners.

Land & Sea also stops in Lewisporte to speak with model komatik maker Uncle Jack Budgell.

Then, the episode heads to St. John's, where Quinton visits the studio of Bogside Weaving and the Craft Council Craft Fair.

