Rum-flavoured tribute triggers debate but mural gets council's OK

Some argue that a colourful mural dedicated to Lamb's Rum is a commercial in a St. John's space where something more cultural should be displayed.

But others argue that the rum is so popular in Newfoundland and Labrador that it is cultural.

"I don't see a problem," said Matthew Delaney, who works in a bar on George Street. "I think it's a great advertisement and it's one that we should support as Newfoundlanders."

This is a rendition of the mural planned for the side of the Rock House in St. John's. (Submitted)

The mural, planned for the side of the Rock House on George Street, passed through council Tuesday night with two dissenting voices — councillors Sandy Hickman and Maggie Burton.

Hickman has been working with the mural arts society in the city for about a decade, with the goal of revitalizing Prince Edward Plaza — the space directly below where the mural will be painted.

"I was a little disappointed when there was a commercialization on the actual mural," he told CBC News. "Mural? Yes. Fabulous. The more murals we can have on private properties. Bring 'em on. It simply is only the fact that it was a commercial."

Lamb's is very popular here. Plus they're a big supporter, they're a big sponsor on the street. - Debbie Hanlon

The mural will be part of an actual commercial, showing passersby removing coasters attached to the lower part of the wall until it unveils the full text.

Coun. Debbie Hanlon didn't see any problem with it, however. Standing in the plaza, she points out blue and white signs on three sides around her.

"Look — Bud Light, Bud Light, Bud Light," she said.

Coun. Debbie Hanlon is in favour of a Lamb's Rum mural on the brick wall in the distance behind her. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"I've had my scattered drink of Lamb's in my day," Hanlon laughed. "Lamb's is very popular here. Plus they're a big supporter, they're a big sponsor on the street. That being said, that's not going to sway our decision, but it certainly helps for the local businesses here."

Huge revenue generator

Her response echoed several other people on the street. So it raises the question — just how popular is Lamb's?

It's been the top selling item for the Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation for more than a decade.

According to information provided to CBC in January, it accounted for 11 per cent of the NLC's total sales in the latest available data period.

It made up 23 per cent of all spirits sold, and 51 per cent of total rum sales. Applying those percentages to the 2016-2017 fiscal year, it equals just shy of $30 million in sales.

A major home for those sales is on George Street, where it's the rum of choice to pair with Coke or Pepsi.

Matthew Delaney is a bar worker in downtown St. John's. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Matthew Delaney goes so far as to use the word "heritage" when describing the place of Lamb's Palm Breeze in the province's culture.

"I think amongst other advertisements downtown, that Lamb's is probably one of the most fitting on George Street."