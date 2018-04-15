St. John's women in Argentina for off-road truck race through salt flats

Ladies, start your engines.

A pair of St. John's women are competing in an all-women, off-road truck racing competition in the northern salt flats in Argentina this weekend.

"Both of us love cars and motor sports … we have a number of vehicles between us," said Margaret Morris, the navigator.

"And we both love defying gender expectations."

Morris and Linda Goodyear, a former dentist, have been racing together in Targa for the past three years. Goodyear is the driver.

They met while working in operations for the race and then decided to team up and hit the road themselves.

'I own three Harleys,' says Linda Goodyear. (CBC)

Their car of choice? An overhauled 1986 Toyota Corolla, painted on the outside by St. John's artist Clem Curtis.

"We called it flying art," Goodyear told the St. John's Morning Show.

But they won't be hauling the Corolla to Argentina for the big truck race, called the Trophée Roses des Andes.

Rough road ahead

Instead, they'll be provided four-wheel drive trucks, as well as a shovel they're required have to keep with them, to dig them out of any sticky — or muddy, or salty — situations in the salt flats.

Morris and Goodyear will be roaring through the northern salt flats in Argentina. (Trophée Roses des Andes)

The women won't even be given the course map until the night before they start their engine.

"It's essentially orienteering with a truck," said Morris.

In face, the winning team isn't the team that goes the fastest. It's the team that manages to get their vehicles the farthest through the gruelling course.

"Do you take a change going through a riverbed or do you find your way around?" Morris said, as an example of the types of decisions they'll be making as they drive.

Being from Newfoundland a plus

Being from Newfoundland, they may have an advantage — they're used to twisty roads in rough conditions.

"[There are] very few roads in Newfoundland without turns and potholes," said Goodyear.

"And moose!"

Morris and Goodyear have competed in three Targa Newfoundland races together. (CBC)

She's trained for driving in many places, included the forests of Wales, and she says she always has a fear coming over a hill that there will be a moose on the other side.

"Other competitors from around that world didn't seem to have that fear," she said.

Morris and Goodyear will peel away from the starting line in Argentina on Sunday.