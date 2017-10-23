A "provisional solution" has been found to keep the only funeral home in Labrador West operating, following an emergency meeting on the weekend with politicians and community leaders.

"This means that Penney's Funeral Services can continue to faithfully serve our communities," according to a post on the Labrador West Ministerial Association and Food Bank's Facebook page on Monday morning.

"We would like to assure that there will be no further interruption with funeral services."

The meeting was spearheaded by Labrador West MHA Graham Letto who said the space used to prepare the deceased for burial by Penney's for the last 50 years is "compromised."

The business had been operating out of the Captain William Jackman Memorial Hospital building — even after the new hospital opened in 2015. There was an agreement in place with Labrador Grenfell-Health to allow the funeral home to stay until Sept. 30.

Penney's Funeral Home continued to operate out of the Captain William Jackman Memorial Hospital, even after the new hospital opened. (CBC)

"We have had limited heat and water on there for the past number of years. So we've come to the point where we had no choice but to close the building and to either demolish it or look at other opportunities for it," Letto told CBC Thursday.

New location unknown

The details of the short-term solution are not immediately clear, including where Penney's Funeral Services will be continuing its operation.

A committee formed to look into the issue "will now meet to look for a viable long-term solution to ensure uninterrupted funeral services for Labrador West in years to come," according to Monday's post.

The announcement will likely be a relief for some in the community, including the families of terminally patients, who faced the possibility that the remains of their loved ones could have to be transported to Happy Valley-Goose Bay — about 500 kilometres away.