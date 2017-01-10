After a quarter century in operation, the Labrador Society of Ottawa, a group dedicated to promoting Labrador culture in Canada's capital, has folded due to waning interest.

The society dates back to 1990, when then-MP Bill Rompkey pitched the idea to a handful of Labradorians attending his annual Christmas Party on Parliament Hill.

"Bill came over and told us there was some good news for artists concerning financial funding," said Mike Martin, the first president of the Labrador society.

Martin said Rompkey told him about new money for artists from Canada's north and explained that there would need to be an official body to help secure funds.

"We could, on behalf of Labrador musicians and artists, make applications for the funding," Martin said.

Former MP Bill Rompkey, pictured at a 1990 Christmas party on Parliament Hill, where he first pitched the idea of the Labrador Society of Ottawa. (labradorsociety.ca)

Over the years, however, the group morphed into a social club which focused more on getting together than raising money and struggled to bring in new members. Late in 2016, the executive council voted to disband.

"We lost track of the original objectives. Very slowly, I withdrew from the entire organization because I didn't like the way it was going," Martin said.

The Labrador Society drifted further from its original mandate until, according to Martin, annual events had "absolutely nothing to do with Labrador," in terms of cultural touchstones like music or food.

"I could go to any number of pubs in Ottawa and get the same stuff, and better."

Young people didn't feel a connection

Brandon Pardy, who joined the Labrador Society of Ottawa in 2007, said although the group had "several hundred" members, it struggled to attract new blood.

"New university students, they would show up, and not really feel connected to this older generation," he said.

Pardy echoed Martin's lament for a more culture-based organization. He said young Indigenous Labradorians want to see their traditions reflected in social groups, so they're making connections in other venues, such as Inuit centres or other Aboriginal associations.

"I think that's something that's changed all across Canada but particularly Labrador — the renewal and embracing of Indigenous culture," Pardy said.

"The Labrador Society hadn't really changed with the times and now people are connecting elsewhere."

Mike Martin, far left, at one of the early Labrador Society events in Ottawa. Martin was the organization's first president. (labradorsociety.ca)

Still, Pardy and Martin both regretted the group had shut down and said it was an important lifeline for homesick Labradorians.

"To me, it was extremely important. I got a great deal out of it," said Martin.

Pardy suggested that another group may yet form to replace the Labrador Society — he's been talking with other Labradorians in Ottawa about filling that void.

"It's always good to have that connection with home. I think a lot of Labradorians feel the same way."