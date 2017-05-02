The Labrador Research forum kicked off Monday with a less-than-rosy picture of how research has played a role in the history of Labrador — while challenging participants to look at how it can be used as a tool for reconciliation in the future.

"You've heard about what research has done, dehumanised indigenous peoples, took away identity, took away their sense of place," said Nunatukavut President Todd Russell.

"Sometimes researchers have been agents of a system of colonization that sometimes have been instruments of policy that have perpetuated colonization, that have tried to substantiate myths when it comes to Western governments and Western societies."

Research and reconciliation are major discussion points at the forum. (Left to right) Nunatukavut President Todd Russell, MUN Aboriginal Advisor Catharyn Andersen, Nunatsiavut Government's Patricia Kemuksigak and Innu Grand Chief Anastasia Qupee (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"I'd like to acknowledge the researchers that have come [today]. I believe in a good way, to advance reconciliation," Russell said.

The Labrador Research forum has brought over 170 participants from across the province to Happy Valley-Goose Bay this week to meet and discuss their research in the region as well as hear about other initiatives.

"It's no longer the questions the South has about the North that need to be answered. It's the questions the North has about themselves and looking for support," Chair of the Labrador Institute Ashlee Cunsolo told the participants.

"Part of it is really acknowledging what has happened before."

Innu Nation Grand Chief Anastasia Qupee describes research as something that has been done to their people, not with them. (CBC)

For the Innu, Grand Chief Anastasia Qupee points at research as something that has been done to their people, not with them.

"Research has been on the front lines of every major development that has proceeded in our territory without our consent," Qupee said.

"It started with the geologists and engineers that wanted to claim our lands for mines and hydro dams and anthropologists that decided our way of life was primitive and that we needed to become modern."

Humility and an open mind

One session at the event aims to teach researchers how to bring humility into the communities where they plan to conduct their research.

"It needs to change, it is changing," said Sylvia Moore, faculty lead for the Inuit Bachelor of Education program, a position which includes conducting research.

Sylvia Moore helped facilitate a session on humility and research at the Labrador Research Forum. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"What do you think, what would be useful to the community?" Moore said she asked an elder and community members of the Wildcat First Nation, a Mi'kmaq band in Nova Scotia, when figuring out her topic for a PhD thesis.

"They were doing a salmon project and that actually became the basis for my PhD research ... I also wrote a book and the book is theirs and all of the money from the book goes back to the community," she said.

Without the community, Moore said, she couldn't have accomplished what she did.

"Go in with humility and be prepared to listen and wait," Moore said.