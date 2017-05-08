Ninteteen dogs from Labrador got their own charter flight to Halifax on Friday, part of a rescue program that will see them placed in new homes.

The dogs, one adult and 18 pups from several Labrador communities, were being held at the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA before shelter president Lee Hill got in touch with Shelly Cunningham at Litters 'n Critters Rescue Society in Halifax.

Staff and volunteers get the 19 dogs ready for their big flight on Friday. (John Gaudi)

"She just made a post about all of these puppies needing to get out, and then within the next day she said, 'I have a plane that will come,'" Hill told CBC News on Friday.

"It's exciting that people would actually fly into Goose Bay to do this and help all the animals. It's just overwhelming."

Labrador rescue puppies flown to Halifax2:04

It's only the second time such a large group of rescue dogs from Labrador has been sent out of the province; the other was a dog transfer from Natuashish several years ago that involved 60 animals.

Staff, SPCA volunteers, and even the airline pilots were busy preparing the dogs for their big flight on Friday.

Meanwhile staff from Litters 'n Critters in Halifax were at the other end waiting for the dogs, which they are calling Labrador "mushkadoodles."

Even the crew of the charter flight were helping with the puppies prior to takeoff. (John Gaudi)

Hill watched with tears in her eyes as the planes took off Friday, but said the feeling is more sweet than bitter, knowing that the pups now have a second chance at a life that wasn't available to them in Labrador.

"I hope that they will get awesome homes with lots of love and will never have to worry about food or warmth," she said. "And that they will just bring lots of joy to a family."