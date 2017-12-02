Argentina's Jujuy Province. Madagascar. Oahu's North Shore.

And Labrador.

The Big Land is an entry in National Geographic's "Places You Need to Visit in 2018" feature, a list of 21 spots around the world offering adventure, cuisine and wildlife.

Magazine suggests hiring First Nations guides

"Located in a road-less expanse of northern Labrador wilderness, Akami-Uapishku-KakKasuak-Mealy Mountains National Park Reserve is one of Canada's newest and most remote national parks," reads the Labrador entry.

"Book hikes and other experiences with First Nations guides, such as Experience Labrador in Cartwright."

Randy Letto, executive director of Destination Labrador, says being included in the feature is a big deal.

The Mealy Mountains in Labrador became a national park in 2015. (DestinationLabrador.com)

"Not only is it an important endorsement by that media outlet, but it's also important to understand that they've positioned this story as top billing on their website currently, which means the incredible distribution and audience that they share is sharing the Labrador story of the new national park reserve, which is quite incredible," he said.

Area hoping for tourism boost

Letto said he's hoping it means more visitors in 2018.

"The feature was about the new Mealy Mountains National Park Reserve, and they did mention an experience being provided by an operator out of Cartwright, Experience Labrador ... I suspect people will be looking to find out more about that," he said.

"It's nice to have a local company working within the boundaries of the park and offering up the natural and cultural beauty we have to offer visitors."