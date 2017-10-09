Crews have put up the final tower for the Labrador-island transmission line on the Northern Peninsula.

A Facebook post by Nalcor Energy on Oct. 4 says crews put up the final tower the previous weekend, having assembled more than 45,000 tonnes of tower steel in 3,224 towers along the transmission line, using about 13 million bolts.

A spokesperson for the project says the Labrador-island transmission link construction will be finished by the end of the year, with power being delivered to the island from Churchill Falls by mid-2018.

The project cost $3.4 billion and is the transmission aspect of the Lower Churchill project. The 1,100-kilometre line will carry power from the generating station near Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Soldiers Pond near St. John's, where it will be converted and distributed to residences and businesses, and is intended to offset the cost of oil-fired electricity at the Holyrood thermal generating station.

The cost of the Muskrat Falls project now sits at about $12.7 billion, more than 50 percent above the estimated cost of $7.4 billion when it was sanctioned by the provincial government in 2012.