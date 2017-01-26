The longtime chair of the Labrador-Grenfell Health board of directors has resigned in frustration following what he says was a series of snubs by the health department in recent weeks.

Ray Norman of Roddickton has served on the regional health authority's board for about a decade, but tendered his resignation earlier this week.

Norman says the Department of Health and Community Services staged three funding announcements on the Northern Peninsula and in southern Labrador in January, and he was not invited to a single one.

He blames the snubs on his political affiliation, and what he says is a testy relationship with St. Barbe-L'Anse aux Meadows MHA Christopher Mitchelmore, who also serves as minister of Business, Tourism, Culture and Rural Development in the Liberal government of Premier Dwight Ball.

Norman admits he is a longtime supporter of the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador.

And during his time as mayor of Roddickton, Norman says he didn't always see eye-to-eye with Mitchelmore, whose district includes the Town of Roddickton.

One of the health funding announcements took place in Roddickton, while the other two were in Flower's Cove and Forteau.

Norman says Mitchelmore made the announcements on behalf of Health Minister John Haggie.

Norman says he received a call from Mitchelmore's office after his resignation letter was received, and was told his lack of an invite was an oversight.

He says he was also asked to reconsider his resignation, but refused.

CBC News has reached out to Mitchelmore, Labrador-Grenfell Health and the Department of Health and Community Services for comment.

More to come ...