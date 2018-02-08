There's about to be another shake-up at the top for Labrador-Grenfell Health, with interim CEO Barbara Molgaard Blake confirming she's leaving the post on March 2.

The Opposition Tories are suggesting there's "no uptake" in the top job because of what they call interference at the ministerial level that is creating a sense of fear in the senior ranks of the heath authority and throughout government.

"What I'm hearing on the street is that people are not comfortable going in working for an employer who gives you authority on paper, but then is interfering with you being able to perform your duties and put your team together that will ensure services are offered properly," said David Brazil, PC MHA for Conception Bay East-Bell Island.

David Brazil is the Progressive Conservative MHA for Conception Bay East-Bell Island, and the Opposition health critic. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Molgaard Blake was appointed interim CEO in August, replacing former CEO Tony Wakeham, who is now seeking the PC Party leadership.

Molgaard Blake has accepted a new position with the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. She declined an interview request.

According to an online biography, she has worked in health care in the region for nearly 30 years, and has held various senior roles with Labrador-Grenfell since it was created in 2005.

Search for 2 CEOs underway

The Department of Health confirmed that a search is underway for new CEOs for both Labrador-Grenfell and Western Regional Health Authority.

Both positions are being filled through the province's new independent appointments commission, and that process is expected to be concluded in the spring, the department wrote in a statement to CBC News.

According to a recruiting ad, the CEO positions are for five-year terms.

'There's a sense of interference and there's a sense that (if) they challenge what the department is doing, they get a lot of heavy pushback and in some cases they're fearful for their positions.' - PC Health Critic David Brazil

But Brazil said it's taking too long to find a permanent replacement with Labrador-Grenfell, and he says he discovered why during a recent visit to Labrador.

"The people I talk to [say] they're not given leeway to be able to do proper recruitment, there's a sense of interference and there's a sense that (if) they challenge what the department is doing, they get a lot of heavy pushback and in some cases they're fearful for their positions," said Brazil.

Department offers assurances

He added there's a sense of fear and insecurity among many senior civil servants because of a series of recent dismissals, and says this atmosphere is creating a leadership vacuum at Labrador-Grenfell.

"There's a number of senior civil servants who have been turfed out by the Liberals because they disagreed with a particular policy, or they challenge government on a program or service they wanted to implement, or the timeframe they wanted to implement them on," he said.

"To get senior people, people need to have some independence in what they do."

The hospital in western Labrador is one of three managed by the Labrador-Grenfell Health Authority. (Submitted)

CBC News asked the health department to respond to Brazil's comments, and is awaiting a reply.

Meanwhile, the department issued a statement Wednesday saying, "Government will ensure Labrador-Grenfell always has an executive team in place with the capacity to direct the health authority to ensure operational continuity."

Labrador-Grenfell serves some 37,000 people in communities as far south as Bartlett's Harbour on the Northern Peninsula, to Nain in northern Labrador.

It has an annual budget of $186 million, a staff of 1,500, and includes three hospitals, three community health centres, 14 community clinics and two long-term care facilities, with corporate headquarters in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.