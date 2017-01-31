With a notice of motion receiving full support from St. John's city council, the Labrador flag began flying permanently outside city hall Monday afternoon.

The motion was raised by Coun. Jonathan Galgay, something he said will strengthen ties with Labrador.

"It's a very positive step forward for our city and for the people of Labrador. I think this is the first of many positive things to come from the strong relationship that we do have with Labrador," he said.

Symbolic gesture

Flying the flag shows that the capital city is eager to work with the people of Labrador, Galgay said, and he encouraged other municipalities to do the same.

"The capital city remains the epicentre in terms of where business happens throughout our province, and we can work with our closely partners throughout Newfoundland and Labrador," he said.

"When people travel to our capital city, to be able to drive by or come in to our building and see the flag, I think it sends a very strong message across this province."

Councillor Jonathan Galgay says the Labrador flag will be permanently flown at St. John's City Hall. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Galgay said some in the north have felt they lacked representation in the capital city, and the flag is a symbol of a good relationship.

"People of Labrador have often felt forgotten about, that their concerns have not often been presented during discussions, but I can assure the people of Labrador that our city does have a very strong relationship with their councils, whether that be Innu or Inuit, the municipal councils, provincial and federal government," he said.

"We will continue at times, when appropriate, to raise issues of importance for the people of Labrador."

Galgay said council contacted the provincial protocol office about where the flag could be flown, and added he hopes to visit Labrador himself in the coming months.

The Labrador flag is widely accepted as a symbol for the region, but has never been recognized officially by the province.