The Labrador flag is currently flying over city hall in St. John's and it may stay that way.

City councillors are set to debate Monday whether the flag will join a number of others it flies every day from its flagpoles.

Coun. Jonathan Galgay is introducing the motion, and says the flag would be a strong message of friendship between the city and communities and residents in Labrador.

"It's a very symbolic move. It's something that I believe is warranted and I certainly believe that it will send a strong message across this province," Galgay said Thursday night.

Upon @jamiesno invite, & Mayor O'Keefe support, Monday I will introduce a motion to permanently raise the Labrador Flag at City Hall. pic.twitter.com/fabCACXuTT — @JonathanGalgay

The councillor says the motion arises out of a letter of intent signed between the city and Happy Valley-Goose Bay, which sets out an understanding that the two towns will work together.

It was Jamie Snook, mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, who proposed that the Labrador flag have a permanent home at St. John's City Hall, according to Galgay.

Snook is in the province's capital city to attend Northern Exposure, an annual Labrador trade show. As part of that, the Labrador flag will be flying all week over city hall.

"Many people from Labrador commute here on a regular basis," Galgay says. "Raising the flag is just something else that will just ensure that the people of Labrador feel welcome into our capital city."

Galgay expects a vote on the resolution Monday. He believes it will pass.