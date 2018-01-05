A Newfoundland and Labrador doctor has lost his licence to practice medicine for three months after one of his patients delivered a stillborn child and the child of another of his patients died in utero.

Ikechukwu (Steven) Madu is guilty of professional misconduct, according to a decision by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The decision, posted on the college's website in December 2017, said Madu was most recently working as an obstetrician/gynecologist in western Labrador. He had previously worked in Gander.

An adjudication tribunal established by the college heard three complaints about Madu, all relating to patients seen by him in June and July of 2014.

In one case, the tribunal found Madu failed to put a plan in place to induce a diabetic patient at 38-39 weeks into her pregnancy.

When the patient was admitted to hospital at 41 weeks, an ultrasound revealed the child she was carrying had died.

Dr. Madu was practicing at the Labrador West Health Centre in Labrador City ssince April 2016, but had also worked at the Gander hospital prior to that. (Submitted)

In the second case the tribunal found that Madu didn't make sure a patient was connected to equipment that measured contractions.

It said the doctor also failed to appreciate that the fetal heart rate was abnormal and and did not take steps to expedite the delivery. The patient delivered a stillborn infant.

In the third case, the tribunal found Madu did a procedure known as an endometrial ablation without knowing the patient's history or discussing the risks and benefits of the surgery.

Ordered to apologize, pay cost of hearing

The tribunal found that in each of the three complaints Madu failed to apply and maintain the standards of practice expected by the profession.

It also found his actions in each of the three cases amounted to conduct deserving of sanction.

Besides losing his licence for three months, Madu was ordered to give written apologies to each of the women.

He was also ordered to complete a continuing education course addressing ethical conduct and informed consent and pay the $20,000-cost of the college's investigation and hearing.

Madu's licence to practise obstetrics was suspended by the Quality Assurance Committee of the college in August 2014, after the three complaints were filed.

He underwent two external assessments of his skill and competence and was allowed to resume his obstetrics and gynecology practice in April 2016 after completing a Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada final examination.

He has been working at the Labrador West Health Centre since then.

Suspension to be served intermittently

In a statement Friday, Labrador-Grenfell Health reassured residents that obstetrical and gynecological services remain in place at the Labrador West Health Centre.

The health authority says arrangements are in place for service delivery, including for pregnant women, through doctors working there on a fill-in basis.

Labrador-Grenfell Health says Madu will serve his suspension in three, separate one-month intervals, over the next several months. (Labrador-Grenfell Health)

It said Madu will be serving his suspension in a series of three, separate one-month intervals, over the next several months.

Labrador-Grenfell Health said the complaints listed in the tribunal decision were filed while Madu was practicing with another regional health authority.