The Labrador Correctional Centre is offering a workforce readiness program that no other prison in the province is offering.

The Prepare for Employment Program is a mixture of classroom and hands-on learning that aims to get prisoners ready for a job before they're released.

"If they can get employment, their chances of returning are minimized," Sharon Wiseman, the jail's adult educator and program co-ordinator, told CBC's Labrador Morning.

The jail houses minimum- and medium-security risk prisoners. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The first part of the 12-week program brings in industry professionals and covers five courses, including first aid, confined spaces and fall protection.

"They get so much out of the program," said Wiseman.

"The safety training alone, if they had to pay for it on the street, would be over $2,000."

The second part of the program is practical. This year, prisoners are remodeling the jail's soapstone workshop.

Untapped potential

"A lot of these guys are unaware of what they're able to do," said Dwayne Brown, the trade shop supervisor whose shop is being redone by participants.

"If you just give them the basics for carpentry, just like reading the tape, how to use the tools properly, that'll go a long way when they get out in the workforce."

The Labrador Correctional Centre is located in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The Prepare for Employment Program is funded by the Department of Advanced Education and Skills through the Labrador Friendship Centre and in conjunction with the local College of the North Atlantic, according to Wiseman.

It's the third time Labrador Correctional Centre has had the program.

"It takes a lot of initiative to get this off the ground," said Wiseman.

"It gives us great pride to be able to offer [the Prepare for Employment Program] to the inmates, and they're very proud as well."

"There's no guarantee we'll get another one, but we certainly try," said Wiesman.