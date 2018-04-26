Man, 30, charged with murder in Labrador City

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following an altercation on Pine Avenue in Labrador City early Thursday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to a home around 3 a.m. after receiving a report of two men in a dispute.

Officers discovered a man dead inside the home once they got inside.

A second man, 30, was arrested at the same house and has been charged with murder.

Investigators said the victim and his alleged killer were known to each other.

Victim's identification, cause of death under probe

He is expected to appear at provincial court in Labrador City on Thursday afternoon.

Investigative teams from St. John's and Corner Brook are on the way to western Labrador to assist in the investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the victim and determine the cause of death.