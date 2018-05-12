2 arrested in alleged Labrador City assault

Police in Labrador have arrested two people in connection with a disturbance that took place on May 9.

Around 1 a.m. on May 10, Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers responded to a complaint of an assault in Labrador City.

As a result of an investigation, a man, 27, and a woman, 20, were arrested for assault on another male. They have been held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

Police said the man faces charges of malicious damage, assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The woman's charges include assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The RNC said it is believed that the accused and the victim are known to each other.