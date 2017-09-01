Oh summer, where have you gone?
Parts of Labrador received a blast of winter weather Thursday evening into Friday morning.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary joked about the so-called "special treat," but urged drivers to slow down on the roads, including Route 500.
Our members in #LabWest received a special treat tonight while on patrol, SNOW❄️😳! #NotDounuts #nltraffic #nlwx @BigLandFM @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/OCvXWkOJ6U—
@RNC_PoliceNL
There is some good news.
CBC NL's meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says the wintry mix of precipitation should move out Friday for a nice-looking Labour Day weekend.