Oh summer, where have you gone?

Parts of Labrador received a blast of winter weather Thursday evening into Friday morning.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary joked about the so-called "special treat," but urged drivers to slow down on the roads, including Route 500.

Our members in #LabWest received a special treat tonight while on patrol, SNOW❄️😳! #NotDounuts #nltraffic #nlwx @BigLandFM @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/OCvXWkOJ6U — @RNC_PoliceNL

There is some good news.

CBC NL's meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says the wintry mix of precipitation should move out Friday for a nice-looking Labour Day weekend.