Oh summer, where have you gone? 

Parts of Labrador received a blast of winter weather Thursday evening into Friday morning. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary joked about the so-called "special treat," but urged drivers to slow down on the roads, including Route 500. 

There is some good news.

CBC NL's meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says the wintry mix of precipitation should move out Friday for a nice-looking Labour Day weekend.

 