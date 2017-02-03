Wabush and Labrador City town councils have both decided in favour of a study for amalgamating the two communities.

CBC took to the Labrador City mall and the Wabush shopping centre to find out what people there think of the idea.

"Head's one way, heart's another," long time resident Sheena McGrath told CBC News.

"Everyone's always been vehemently opposed to it but of course it would make more economic sense."

Some were concerned with how it would affect services, while others worried about what effect it might have on taxes.

"We talked about it before, it didn't happen but maybe this time it'll happen," Joe Walsh said in the Labrador City mall. "We'll wait and see."