The 28-year-old man charged in connection with an accident that resulted in two deaths has told the court he "can't remember seeing anything."

Kyle Follett was headed east on the Trans-Canada Highway on April 19, 2016 in a five-tonne truck when he crashed into the back of a RAV4 that had slowed down because of a separate accident.

"I don't remember seeing anything ... just feeling the jolt," Follett testified.

"My glasses flew off ... I was screaming."

Two people, 52-year-old Randy Ralph and 40-year-old Shannon Pittman, were passengers in the RAV4.

They both died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Randy Ralph (left) and Shannon Pittman (right) were educators at the Newfoundland and Labrador Youth Centre in Whitbourne. Both were killed in a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in 2016. (Ian Janes/Family of Shannon Pittman)

Appearing somewhat nervous, but speaking very clearly, Follett said he was not on his cell phone and was not overly tired that day.

"My phone was in my pocket and I had the Bluetooth connected," he said.

After the crash, Follett said he "got out and started looking around to see if I could help."

'I don't remember'

Referring to earlier testimony from a witness, Follett said he did not take pictures of the scene and send them to his girlfriend.

"I took one picture of the front of the truck," he said, noting it was for his employer.

Follett said he can't remember anything leading up to the crash.

"The only thing I can think is my mind has it blocked out because of a major trauma," he testified.

Follett seems a little nervous, but is speaking very clearly as he is questioned by his lawyer, Bob Simmonds. He is describing the events leading up to the accident. @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/6rgh3BWg7s — @Fred_Hutton

Follett told the court he had a similar experience when he was in a car accident at the age of 15.

Under cross-examination, crown prosecutor Tanis King continued to explore Follett's lack of memory of the crash.

"So you can't deny you weren't paying sufficient attention on that day?" she asked.

Follett responded, "I don't remember."

Crown prosecutor Tanis King cross-examined Follett Thursday. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

One witness earlier recalled how he heard Follett say after the crash that he must have fallen asleep or dozed off.

Follett said Thursday he has no recollection of falling asleep and can't see how that happened.

The matter will be back in court on February 28th for final submissions from the crown and defence.