A tumultuous situation in the Middle East has left at least one Newfoundlander with few options for getting out.

The people of Kurdistan, an autonomous region of Northern Iraq, have voted for further independence from the country. The Iraqi government has cracked down, banning international flights leaving Kurdistan after Friday.

That leaves Richard White, a teacher from St. John's, in a precarious situation.

But for the moment, White is not too worried.

"It will blow over is the assumption," he told CBC News on Friday. "Myself, like many foreigners, have chosen to remain despite the difficulties associated with leaving during this time."

Richard White, a teacher in Northern Iraq, has found himself in a potentially tough spot as flights in and out of the Kurdistan region have been halted. (CBC)

White said the situation is "very disconcerting," and he finds it hard not to think of the worst-case scenario. But speaking with locals, they seem to think it will be another passing feud with the country's core government in Baghdad.

The Kurdish people encompass a region spanning parts of Turkey, Syria, Iraq and Iran. They were granted autonomous status in Northern Iraq in 1970, and have claimed regions of northern Syria during the country's civil war.

Turkey has long sought to stifle movements for Kurdish autonomy in their country and has taken military action against Kurdish forces in Syria as recently as last spring.

In Northern Iraq, 93 per cent of Kurdish voters opted for independence in the Sept. 25 referendum.

Despite the Kurds being a valued ally of Western countries fighting the Islamic State, the independence vote has been panned by many regional and world powers. The United States has called it "illegitimate," while Turkey has issued a warning the Kurds could "pay dearly" for holding the referendum.

Canada has chosen to remain mostly neutral, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying he respects the referendum process.

A boy rides a bicycle with the flag of Kurdistan in Tuz Khurmato, Iraq on Sept. 24. (Thaier Al-Sudani/Reuters)

Due to its autonomy, Kurdistan does not require a visa to enter, White said, but the rest of Iraq does.

His only option for leaving now would be to apply for an Iraqi visa and travel to Baghdad in order to fly home to Newfoundland.

Fortunately for him, he has no plans to leave any time soon.

White always harboured an interest for the Middle East and was enamoured by the chance to teach in Northern Iraq. Despite being stuck in the country for the time being, he does not regret his choice.

"I jumped at it," he said. "It didn't really matter that it was a tricky place to be."