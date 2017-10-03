Police have arrested a young man after a convenience store was held up in Grand Falls-Windsor on Monday.

The RCMP responded to Hilltop Kwik-Way on Finn Avenue around 9:30 p.m., where a man holding a large knife demanded cash and cigarettes from the lone employee, getting away with both.

A 21-year-old man was arrested a short while later at a nearby home. He was scheduled to appear at provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor on Tuesday afternoon on charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, and breaches of court orders.