A Christmas tree at a women's shelter in Labrador is sending a powerful message this season.

The tree at Kirkina House in Rigolet is covered with handmade ornaments that look like miniature red dresses — 118 ornaments in all, each representing a missing or murdered woman from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Desiree Wolfrey, executive director of Kirkina House, said staff at the shelter came up with the idea for the tree as part of the 16 Days of Activism, a campaign that aims to end gender-based violence, which began Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

There are 118 red-dress ornaments on this tree, one for every currently known missing or murdered woman in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Pam Campbell/Facebook)

Volunteers made the ornaments with plastic and canvas, as well as ones with sealskin — 19 of them, said Wolfrey — to represent Inuit women.

"We thought it would be a good time of year to remember the women," she said, adding that Christmas is a time when people think of loved ones, family and friends.

Stressful time of year

But Christmas is also a stressful time of year, she added, noting that instances of domestic violence often rise during the holiday season.

"Our own stats show higher rates normally in December than we have any other time of year," she said.

"I think it's because Christmas comes with, sometimes, a lot of financial stress or emotional stress, and also there's higher rates of alcohol house during Christmas season as well."

The shelter sees more people in need of its services during December, said Wolfrey, but staff do their best to keep things joyful during a difficult time, providing women and children with donated gifts to "let them celebrate Christmas in the way they want to celebrate Christmas."

It's only recently that Kirkina House began opening its doors seven days a week, and Wolfrey said that's been a positive step toward providing more help when people need it.

"It's making a huge difference, because women can come to Kirkina House whenever they choose, and someone's always there, so all they gotta do is knock on the door and the door would open," she said.

The tree's theme will likely be an annual tradition.

"It amazes me that there's so many women just in the province, and that's the ones that we know about, said at the In Her Name vigil," she said.

"Because there's probably a lot more. It's sad, but it's nice to see at the same time."