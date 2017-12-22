Kirill Facey saved the best Christmas tree decorations for last. The six-year-old reached into a box of his favourite ornaments, chose one, and dangled it from his right arm, where his hand should be.

"This one is from Disney," he said, transferring to the tree branch a photo of him and his parents in a Mickey Mouse frame.

"My family."

Kirill places one of his favourite ornaments on the Christmas tree. It's a photo of their family trip to Disneyland. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

That one goes in the front.

The family photo of their trip to Disneyland is one of Kirill's favourite ornaments because it's one of the many happy memories made in the past two years since he moved from Kazakhstan to Paradise, N.L., and his adoptive parents, Doug and Lesley Facey.

Kirill and his adoptive parents, Lesley and Doug Facey, visited Disneyland in 2016. (Submitted by Doug Facey)

The little boy's life is very different now.

"He was looking for someone to love him, and we were looking for someone to love," Doug said.

It was a mutual search that would defy the odds enough to give pause to any cynic.

'The odds were astronomical'

Kirill was born missing his right hand. His birth parents left the hospital without him. Abandoned, he spent his first four years in an orphanage in Central Asia, rejected by family after family looking to adopt a child.

"I don't get how people who are fortunate enough to have a child naturally can just give him up because he's missing one hand," said Doug.

Doug and Lesley Facey say Kirill 'is just that child who is so full of life.' (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Doug and Lesley Facey had spent years manoeuvring through the complicated overseas adoption process. When they were finally matched with Kirill and saw he was missing a hand, there was no hesitation.

'He's a handful, no pun intended.' - Chris Facey

They could barely believe their eyes.

Doug's own father, Chris Facey, was also born without a right hand, just like Kirill.

"The odds were astronomical," said Chris.

Chris Facey and his adopted grandson bonded during their first meeting at St. John's airport. (Brian Scott/Submitted by Doug Facey)

The photo of Kirill meeting his grandfather for the first time in the airport, examining their matching stumps, circulated on social media, and their heartwarming story aired on CBC News.

"I got calls from all over North America to do interviews," said Doug.

At the time of his arrival in Newfoundland in 2015, Kirill spoke only Russian. He had never had a bath, never used crayons or markers — and had never seen another one-handed person like him.

A lot has changed since then.

Family celebrates 2 years of bliss with adopted son0:57

So much love

Now, Kirill speaks fluent English, a skill he uses with gusto. He loves baths, swimming and wearing superhero capes.

Kirill has two prosthetic arms. One allows him to ride a bike, the other is for his gymnastics classes. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Kirill has two prosthetic arms, one for bike riding, one for gymnastics, both decorated with images of superheroes.

His stump is often stained with colourful ink from the hours spent belly-down on the floor drawing, interchanging markers effortlessly using the crook of his elbow to pop on and off the plastic tops.

Kirill played with markers for the first time when he moved to Newfoundland. Now he draws and colours all the time. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"He's outgoing, he loves everybody, he loves his class, he loves his friends, he loves playing," said his grandfather."

"He's a handful, no pun intended."

A proud little Canadian

Kirill is also an avid hugger, as if he were making up for lost time.

"He just has so much love to give. He just needed a place to give it," Lesley said.

'For four years of his life, he had to worry about survival.' - Doug Facey

According to his father, Kirill bursts into song several times a day. The national anthem — the bilingual version — is his favourite.

"I think part of it is that he realizes he's now in Canada, and he loves being in Canada," said Lesley. "He was telling me the other day, 'Mommy, I love it here. The air is so clean.'"

Kirill spent the first four years of his life in an orphanage in Kazakhstan. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

That observation astounded Lesley. She said Kirill still remembers the turmoil of his former life in Kazakhstan. She can't bear to imagine a different reality in which Kirill is still living in the orphanage.

"I can't go there, because it would break my heart," she said.

"For four years of his life, he had to worry about survival," said Doug. "'Will I get another meal? Where do I sleep? Will someone ever care about me?' Now that he's here … he gets to be a six-year-old kid where he worries about 'Where are my markers? What am I doing in school tomorrow?'"

Special handshakes with grampy

When Kirill finished decorating the Christmas tree, he climbed into his grandfather's lap with his Winnie the Pooh bear tucked under his arm.

Doug Facey described his father Chris as a 'fearless role model' for Kirill. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"Do we show them how we shake hands?" Chris asked him.

"Yes," Kirill giggled. But instead of shaking hands, they shake stumps. It may not be a secret handshake, but it belongs to them, and only them.

Chris Facey winks at his grandson, and says Kirill is 'not as lucky as we are to have him.' (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

The bond between Kirill and his grandfather has deepened over the past two years. Chris, a successful businessman and a former athlete, always determined to adapt, never hindered by being short a hand.

Doug described him as a "fearless role model" for Kirill.

Chris knows that role will be important in Kirill's life, but feels their physical similarity is just a sidebar.

"The real story is the adoption of a young boy who nobody wanted."

Many would say, Kirill is a lucky boy.

"Not as lucky as we are to have him," said Chris, as he choked back emotion, and looked to Kirill with a wink.