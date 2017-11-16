The case of six inmates who sources say brand themselves as the Kings of Khaos was called in St. John's court Thursday.

The men, who appeared via video link from Her Majesty's Penitentiary, were charged in early November with assault causing bodily harm to Vikings Motorcycle Club member Al Potter.

Sources told CBC News at the time Potter, 54, was the subject of a targeted assault Sept. 20 by members of the newly formed group.

Potter's injuries were not discovered until the next day. At which time, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called in to investigate.

Calvin Kenny, 26, Robert White, 31, Ibukun Akindele Adetifa, 30, Gary Hennessey, 33, Douglas Yetman, 39 and Ronald Fitzgerald, 41, have all been charged.

Al Potter is the alleged victim of a beating at Her Majesty's Penitentiary on Sept. 20. (CBC)

Fitzgerald is serving a 30-month sentence for robbing Davanna's jewelry store in the Avalon Mall in March 2016. He threatened to shoot staff if they called security.

Kenny is awaiting sentencing for the robbery, abduction and killing of Steven Miller, 25, on July 30, 2016.

Hennessey is awaiting trial on a violent home invasion in Paradise last February. He's also accused of shooting two dogs during a break-in at a home in St. John's.

Adetifa's lawyer, Joan Dawson, told the court her client is being held in custody on an immigration matter.

Alleged victim Al Potter is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Dale Porter, who was found on his North River property in June 2014. He died later in hospital.

Potter has a lengthy criminal history and is a known member of the Vikings Motorcycle Club, which the RCMP has previously stated is affiliated with the Hell's Angels.

The case will return to court on Dec. 4, while some of the accused retain lawyers.