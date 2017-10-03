You wouldn't think that the town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove would have much in common with a fictional Korean-family-run convenience store in Toronto but on Tuesday night those two worlds met head on.

Kim's Convenience star Nicole Power grew up in the town and is now enjoying on-screen success as Shannon Ross, the manager of a car rental company who has a crush on the son of the owners of Kim's Convience.

"It's been really amazing and kind of a blur," she said.

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity and I am happy that Canada is taking it so well and embracing it and embracing the show."

Kim's Convenience star Nicole Power, right, of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove, chats with students from her old high school. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

But before her breakout role on the popular CBC show Power cut her teeth in Jacinta Mackey-Graham's theatre arts class at Gonzaga High School in St. John's.

"I was so inspired by my time here," said Power.

"There were so many opportunities. I took for granted how rich the arts community is in St. John's and how many chances you get to perform here."

As part of a coast-to-coast tour taking the actors from Vancouver to St. John's, the cast paid a visit to Gonzaga to pose for pictures with students, answer questions and offer advice.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee poses for a selfie with a Gonzaga High School student. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"It can be scary. It was really hard for me," she said.

"My advice to them was if that was something they wanted to do then to take advantage of it while they can and also just embrace that they should follow their dreams and kind of go for it."

On Tuesday night, surrounded by her co-stars, family and friends, the town of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove made the rare move of giving the actress a key to the town.

Thanks to Mayor Hickey for this great honour - wonder which door @NicolePower3 will open first with her #keytothetown 🔑 #kimsontour pic.twitter.com/O5WrOGfFCb — @KimsConvenience

With the public appearances finished, the tour is over but the show's second season just started.

"The response has just been incredible so I am selfishly very happy for it to end in Newfoundland and Labrador, for me to show everyone where I am from and why I brag about being from here so much," she said.