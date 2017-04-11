A family and their pets are safe following a fire in the Kilbride area of St. John's Monday night.
Firefighters were called to the house on Bay Bulls Road around 11:30 p.m.
When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the home.
Police say two adults, two children, four dogs and a gerbil escaped unharmed.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the house was moderately damaged.
Bay Balls Road closed South of Irving in Kilbride due to a house fire. #nltraffic will have to use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/9uH6lcdRI8—
@RNC_PoliceNL
Something big happening in Kilbride several fire trucks and emergency response all headed in Kilbride. Hope everyone is safe. #nltraffic—
@G3Bishop