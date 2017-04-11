A family and their pets are safe following a fire in the Kilbride area of St. John's Monday night.

Firefighters were called to the house on Bay Bulls Road around 11:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the home.

Police say two adults, two children, four dogs and a gerbil escaped unharmed.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the house was moderately damaged.