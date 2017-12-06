A fire that started in the bedroom of a home on Fahey Street Extension in the Kilbride area of St. John's on Wednesday caused extensive damage and minor injuries to one of the people living there.

Fire crews responded shortly after 11 a.m., after the homeowner called 911.

According to Platoon Chief Robert Fowler, smoke and flames were seen coming from an upstairs bedroom on the front of the house.

The flames were quickly knocked down, and crews had to wake up a woman who was sleeping in the basement to get her out.

She was checked by paramedics and was OK, but one man living upstairs was treated for minor injuries.

The fire originated in a bedroom on the top level of the home. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Fowler said even though the fire was mostly confined to one room, there was still substantial damage to the split-entry home and crews had to tear down parts of the ceiling to ensure there were no hidden pockets of heat or flames.

"The house is extensively damaged," he said.

"The fire was confined to the front bedroom but certainly there heavy smoke and water damage throughout the home."