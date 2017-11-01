The real-estate agent for a St. John's condo development destroyed by fire says the developer intends to get right back to construction.

"The plan is to rebuild," Nevin Hollett told CBC on Wednesday afternoon, two days after a fire reduced the 14-unit development, in Kilbride, to nothing more than blackened wood, twisted metal and ash.

"There's still probably some ambiguity in terms of how that's going to move forward. I know that there is insurance involved. There'd have to be a cleanup of the site.

"I don't know if there's any issues with environmental or not. It's the first time I've ever had a project burn down, so I can't speak to the steps there, really, other than the plan is still to move ahead and rebuild and construct as originally planned."

Back to square one

Hollett hopes rebuilding can start soon. There had been good interest in the condos, he said; a few had already sold, with occupancy expected early in 2018. Now, it will be much later next year. But he's back to square one as far as selling the properties, he said.

"I have to start the process completely over again," he said. "The prospects that were interested in that building are highly unlikely to be interested in going forward because of the time frame."

It's disheartening to have to start again, said Hollett, because the units were intended to be affordable condo units, something that's lacking in the area.

Fire called suspicious

Police have called the fire suspicious, which makes sense to Hollett because there was no electrical work in the building yet.

"I don't know who, I don't know if it's considered suspicious in terms of foul play or not, if it was just general vandalism," he said. "I've dealt with a lot of that over my career in new construction, new developments … people breaking into a vacant property and using it as a bit of a party location.

"So I don't know if it was something like that or not, but clearly somebody caused the fire."