The Newfoundland and Labrador government will order a St. John's daycare to take corrective action, after a two-year-old child left the premises and was picked up by a stranger on the street.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development confirmed Thursday that it is acting on a complaint about Discovery Days Children's Centre in the Kilbride neighbourhood.

"Violation orders are being issued by the department regarding appropriate supervision of children at all times and a malfunctioning gate latch," it said.

"Management and staff of the Discovery Days Children's Centre have been cooperative with our officials regarding this issue."

A release from the department said the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary investigated but will not be laying criminal charges.

The family of the little girl, as well as the man who found and returned her, said the centre didn't even knew the child was missing despite her being gone for 10 minutes.

The owner of the centre has not responded to multiple requests by CBC News for comment.

Not the 1st time centre has been flagged

The centre has been reprimanded twice in the past, with both violations occurring in the summer of 2016.

According to the government, a social worker visited the facility and found a new employee had been hired without proper background checks being completed.

The Discovery Days Children's Centre on Stead Place in St. John's. (Facebook/discoverydayschildrenscentre)

"The staff member was asked to leave the centre and was not able to return until they had the check in place," a government spokesperson said. "Lack of staff documentation is taken very seriously."

All employees of child care facilities in the province are required by law to submit a criminal records check, including a vulnerable sector check. Those documents are required to be kept on site.

The second violation was for sloppy record keeping — it was found that all the children had been signed in that morning, but some had left for a field trip without being signed out.

Minimum standards need a boost

While the Association for Early Childhood Educators of Newfoundland and Labrador does not have authority to punish the centre, president Mary Walsh said she is concerned about the incident.

"How [could] a two-year-old not be supervised 24/7?" She asked. "But, do I know what happened? I don't."

Walsh said anything can happen while you are taking care of a group of children, and centres following the bare minimum staffing standards can be left at a heightened risk of incidents like this.

According to provincial regulations, there can be a maximum of 10 toddlers in a room and a ratio of one caregiver for every five children must be maintained.

Walsh believes those rules can be more stringent, but will require government ponying up more money for staffing daycare centres — otherwise the cost falls on the parents.

She also believes standards have to rise for the training of early childhood educators — a trainee can go to work at a daycare for up to one year with only a 60-hour online course.

"You wouldn't have a teacher without certification. You wouldn't have a nurse without certification. But yet you let somebody take care of a child ... You need training to do that."

Walsh said she likes to think something like this wouldn't happen at her centre, where she is strict on maintaining proper ratios and checking all gates before letting children outside.

But with bare minimums at the level they are at, she thinks it can happen to other centres, too.

"It's very sad that it happened, but it's an eyeopener."