Kiewit rejects deal to sell Marystown Shipyard to St. John's businessman, says MHA

The MHA for Placentia West-Bellevue is "extremely disappointed" in Kiewit's apparent decision to pass on the proposed sale of its Marystown Shipyard to a St. John's businessman.

Mark Browne issued a terse statement on Wednesday decrying the company's choice to leave the shipyard dormant, a decision he wrote was leaving "hundreds of stable, year-round jobs" on the table.

In January, the Southern Gazette reported that Paul Antle, who owns Newdock in St. John's, was closing in on a deal for the property.

Antle ran for the leadership of the provincial Liberal party in 2013, but finished second to Dwight Ball.

According to the Gazette, Antle had signed a deal in principle with Peter Kiewit and Sons to purchase the shipyard, though Antle said a number of conditions had to be satisfied before the deal closed.

March 31 had been set as a potential close date for the sale, and the news of the sale falling through comes just days before that deadline.

The Marystown Shipyard has been dormant since Dec. 2015.

A previous deal to sell the property to a private Newfoundland company in 2016 also fell through.

Browne criticized the way Kiewit has treated the property since purchasing the facility.

"Perhaps if this once-world class shipyard had not been allowed to deteriorate, there would be greater opportunity for Kiewit to profit from its sale," he said.

Browne added that he believes the company has a "social responsibility to the people of the Burin Peninsula to offer it to an interested buyer and close a deal."

"I urge Kiewit to do the right thing by returning to the negotiating table and concluding the sale of this facility," he wrote.