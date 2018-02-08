A music coach and promoter is forming a Newfoundland and Labrador version of the Mini Pops, the Canadian youth singers who released several popular albums through K-tel records in the 1980s.

The project, called Kidz Rock NL, is the creation of Zack Werner, who was previously a judge for Canadian Idol and has coached young performers for years, including about 20 former Mini Pops members.

The Mini Pops were a Canadian youth music group that had several popular albums of pop song covers in the 1980s through K-tel records. The brand still exists today as Mini Pop Kids. (www.cdandlp.com)

Werner's plan is to compile a group of Newfoundland and Labrador girls and boys age 8-14, do rehearsals, record an album and then take a show on the road to feature them performing songs that most people would recognize from the radio.

Pop goes the rock

Right now Werner thinks there isn't much of an opportunity for kids in the province to get involved with pop music.

"If you want to make traditional music, there are fantastic opportunities available. If you want to do musical theatre there are boundless opportunities available," he said.

"But if you want to be involved with the music you're listening to on the radio, the stuff that's affecting you and are hits around the world — there really aren't that many avenues."

Ideally, Werner would like to see the Kidz Rock group play different music festivals around the province this summer, and do pop-up shows at parks and other public places where kids hang out and could see the show for free.

More boys needed

To promote the group, Kidz Rock NL will also be making and posting music videos on social media. But before any of that can happen, Werner said they need more boys to sign up for Kidz Rock NL to balance out all the girl participants.

"Finding those right few boys, that's always a bit of a struggle," he said.

"We're definitely in search for a few really key boys who can step up, dance a little bit, maybe rap a little bit, sing a little bit and play an instrument — certainly those who are ready to entertain."

To find potential Mini Pops, an audition will be held at the Arts and Culture Centre on Sunday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Anyone interested in trying out can email kidzrocknl@gmail.com.

Werner said he will be looking for kids with the right skill set, who fit into the larger group.

Main goal? Entertainment

The music coach in him says the group is a good chance for local kids to develop their performing skills and to recruit boys to get more interested in music. At the same time, the promoter in him is just eager to get the show in front of audiences.

"As we are looking for boys and I am really advocating it as a thing for kids to actually do, I'm mostly looking forward to making the thing go and getting out on the road and really entertaining people."