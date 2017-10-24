Emergency responders were called to a notorious intersection near the Avalon Mall in St. John's on Tuesday, following a crash involving at least three vehicles.

The front sections of a Kia SUV, a four-door sedan and a Ford F-150 truck were seen badly damaged at the intersection of Kenmount Road and Polina Road around noon.

At least one vehicle was severely damaged following a collision at the corner of Kenmount Road and Polina Road on Tuesday. (Submitted)

Police and fire crews were at the scene, and traffic was temporarily reduced to one lane in each direction on Kenmount Road.

The RNC say several people were brought to the Health Sciences Centre to be treated for injuries.

Scene on kenmount Rd. By mall #nltraffic pic.twitter.com/WKNVYUP5jw — @artcgreen

The intersection has developed a bad reputation for being the scene of crashes, and the City of St. John's has plans to relocate the mall entrance and move traffic lights to avoid the risky right turn onto Kenmount Road.

Nick Coates, 27, was killed in 2013 when his motorcycle was struck by a pickup being driven by a drunk driver who had pulled off Polina Road onto Kenmount Road.