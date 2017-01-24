More than 50 Highway Traffic Act charges have been laid against Kelloway Investments Ltd., the bus company that was suspended by the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District last week.

Service NL said on Tuesday the company was facing 58 breaches related to vehicle inspections.

The charges allege that Kelloway Investments displayed vehicle inspection certificates without a full inspection being carried out.

The company was suspended by the school district last Wednesday, after inspections on their vehicles found a number of problems related to brakes and emergency doors.

Along with the charges against Kelloway's, J.J. Services of St. John's has also been charged with 58 breaches of the Highway Traffic Act.

Service NL alleges the inspection station operator issued certificates without proper inspections being carried out.

Both companies are set to appear in court on March 1.