The company charged with falsifying inspections for Kelloway Investments Ltd. school buses is owned by the sister of James Kelloway, CBC News has learned.

According to Service N.L., J.J. Services is owned by Janet Jones. CBC has confirmed Jones's brother is the owner of Kelloway Investments.

Both businesses are registered at 34 Blackmarsh Road — a small property with a garage located down a path from the main street.

J.J. Services is charged with issuing certificates for 58 Kelloway school buses without proper inspection being done, while Kelloway Investments is charged with displaying those 58 certificates.

When a CBC reporter contacted Kelloway Investments after its busing licences were suspended last week, Jones answered the phone and identified herself as Kelloway's office manager.

Seven buses from Kelloway's fleet were examined on Jan. 10 and Jan. 13, with six of those buses failing inspection.

On Jan. 18, 22 of the company's buses were taken off the road.

It is not illegal for a company to inspect its own buses, as long as the inspections hold up to the standards of the law.

Kelloway Investments buses pulled out of service last week were found Wednesday in a lot on Torbay Road in St. John's. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Buses are to be inspected at least three times per year — twice privately and once by a provincial government inspector.

On Jan. 13, 16 buses were taken off the road in western Newfoundland when C-MAC Construction was charged with falsifying inspections. Four charges related to the company issuing or displaying inspection certificates for its own buses without doing proper inspections.

In October, Island Bus Services was charged with 100 violations, including 78 charges relating to false inspections issued by a Bell Island garage the company operated.

Kelloway declined comment when reached by CBC on Wednesday afternoon.

"It's all under review with my lawyer right now," Kelloway said. "He's advised me not to say anything."