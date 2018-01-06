Another Newfoundlander will soon be standing under the bright lights of a Broadway stage when a new musical opens in March in New York.

Keely Hutton of St. John's has been cast in the production Escape to Margaritaville, a musical comedy based on the music of Jimmy Buffett.

She's spent the last four years living in New York City, trying to develop her skills as an actress and singer while looking for her big break, which came finally came a year ago.

"Getting to this audition was the culmination of many, many auditions and many classes and a lot of 'nos' and doors opening a bit — but this was sort of my big break, I guess," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

"I didn't know if I did anything different. I just sort of did my same thing. It might have just been good timing and the right project. It was the right moment and a good fit for me."

Escape to Margaritaville is a musical based on the music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett that opens on Broadway on March 15. (Escape to Margaritaville)

The cast and crew have been developing Escape to Margaritaville for nearly a year, and recently wrapped up a three-city pre-Broadway tour before starting Broadway previews next month. The show is set to officially open on March 15.

A musical comedy in the topics

Though she admits she didn't listen to much Jimmy Buffett before her audition, she said the vibe of Escape to Margaritaville is something anyone should be able to enjoy.

'It's a classic music comedy," she said. "Boy meets girl, set in a paradise, a place where you'd want to escape to, margaritas in the blender, beach balls and relaxing on the beach, and it's set to all the music of Jimmy Buffett."

Escape to Margaritaville will be performed at the Marquis Theatre in New York City. (Facebook/Escape to Margaritaville)

Hutton said even though she's spent most of her life acting and performing, being involved in a Broadway production is on a whole other level. The gruelling rehearsal schedule, eight performances a week and all of the other obligations means she has to take very good care of herself.

As March 15 draws closer, the butterflies are certainly in her stomach but Hutton is mostly just excited to finally show her family what she's been working so hard on over this last year.

"I'm most looking forward to my family being there on opening night, especially my parents and grandad," she said. "It means a lot to have them there more than any of the people I will meet on that night who are celebrities."