Newfoundland and Labrador's Katarina Roxon has won gold and silver at the Canadian National Swimming Championships in Montreal.

Roxon of Kippens, N.L., broke the Americas record Saturday in the 50-metre freestyle, earning gold place in the event.

On Friday, Roxon notched a time of 30.59 seconds in the women's 50-metre freestyle event, a personal best that was just 0.14 seconds off the national record.

Roxon has two events left Sunday: the finals for the 200-metre individual medley, and the 100-metre butterfly.