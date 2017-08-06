Newfoundland and Labrador's Katarina Roxon has won gold and silver at the Canadian National Swimming Championships in Montreal.

Roxon of Kippens, N.L., broke the Americas record Saturday in the 50-metre freestyle, earning gold place in the event.

@Katarina_Roxon breaks the Americas Record today in the 50m Breaststroke (in lane 4) & Gold place at the Canadian National Swimming Champs! pic.twitter.com/98SYXY76hN — @LeonardRoxon

On Friday, Roxon notched a time of 30.59 seconds in the women's 50-metre freestyle event, a personal best that was just 0.14 seconds off the national record.

Roxon has two events left Sunday: the finals for the 200-metre individual medley, and the 100-metre butterfly.