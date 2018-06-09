The Secret's singer Karla Pilgrim organizing benefit for uncle, author Earl Pilgrim, after fire

The remnants of Northern Peninsula author Earl Pilgrim's house in Roddickton after the fire on April 1. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Karla Pilgrim, member of country trio The Secrets and niece to well-known Newfoundland author Earl Pilgrim, is hosting a benefit concert to help her uncle recoup after a fire that destroyed his home, and much of his work, back in April.



"Whenever something tragic happens, your first thought is, 'what can I do to help?'" Karla Pilgrim told CBC Radio's Corner Brook Morning Show, adding she immediately turned to her natural talents.

"If there was anything I could do to help, this [concert] would make the most sense."

Earl Pilgrim's house in Roddickton burnt to the ground on April 1, destroying thousands of beloved books and handwritten, unpublished manuscripts.

The 78-year-old author of such titles as The Adventures of Ernest Doane and The Captain and The Girl, had no insurance.

"There's not one thing left and that's not a very good feeling," he said in an earlier interview with CBC.

Karla Pilgrim, (far left) with bandmates Terri Lynn Eddy and Renée Batten, will host the benefit concert on June 10. (Facebook )

Fundraiser set for Sunday

Karla Pilgrim has modest plans for the concert.

"We have potential. We have potential to raise quite a bit," said Pilgrim.

"If we could get a couple thousand bucks, I'd be happy with that."

"The biggest thing for me is to get him back to doing what he loves to do, which is his writing," she said. Earl Pilgrim had returned to writing shortly before the fire, following the death of his wife.

The benefit concert is hosted by The Secrets at Wesley United Church in St. John's on June 10, with advance tickets available at Fred's Records.

