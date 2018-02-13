Kaetlyn Osmond's parents are beaming with pride following her gold medal achievement at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Osmond and Team Canada brought home the gold this week in South Korea in the team event, upgrading the silver medal they earned at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.



"It's an experience that we'll be thinking about for a long time," said proud dad Jeff Osmond in an interview with Here and Now's Debbie Cooper.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond performs her routine during the women's short program in the team figure skating event at the Pyeonchang Winter Olympics Sunday, February 11, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

The competition isn't over yet. Next week Osmond will aim for the medal podium once again in the women's singles event, which begins Feb. 21.



"She's fantastic. She's happy and healthy and on the ball and ready to get going for next week," said Jeff Osmond.

Pride of Newfoundland and Labrador

Back home in Marystown where she grew up, Kaetlyn Osmond's fans are waiting with baited breath — rooting for the hometown favourite to continue to live out her Olympic dreams.

While she tries to shy away from too much social media while preparing for competition, her parents said she was able to see fans in Marystown cheer her on.

'She realizes how much support she has back in Newfoundland," said mom Jackie Osmond.

"She appreciates everything that she gets."

Left to right, Canada's Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, Eric Radford, Meagan Duhamel, Kaetlyn Osmond, Gabrielle Daleman, and Patrick Chan celebrate their gold medal victory in the team figure skating event. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

The Canadian figure skating team has decamped from Pyeongchang to nearby Seohl for training this week, away from the hustle and bustle of the Olympic Village.

"To be able to skate with this amazing group and be able to contribute to the gold medal, it means a lot. I'm just excited now," said Kaetlyn Osmond in an interview with CBC's Heather Hiscox.

It's great watching Kaetlyn succeed, but her parents say watching their daughter on the ice is also very stressful. Here they are watching her performance in the team event this past weekend. (CBC Sports)

Until the next event, Osmond's parents are staying in Pyeongchang, taking in the games while they wait to see their talented daughter skate once again.

"If you catch us in the stands during competition, it's written all over our faces, it is quite nerve-wracking," said Jackie Osmond.

"We just want her to skate well, we want her to be happy, and do the best she can do."