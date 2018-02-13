Kaetlyn Osmond's parents are beaming with pride following her gold medal achievement at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
Osmond and Team Canada brought home the gold this week in South Korea in the team event, upgrading the silver medal they earned at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
"It's an experience that we'll be thinking about for a long time," said proud dad Jeff Osmond in an interview with Here and Now's Debbie Cooper.
The competition isn't over yet. Next week Osmond will aim for the medal podium once again in the women's singles event, which begins Feb. 21.
"She's fantastic. She's happy and healthy and on the ball and ready to get going for next week," said Jeff Osmond.
Pride of Newfoundland and Labrador
Back home in Marystown where she grew up, Kaetlyn Osmond's fans are waiting with baited breath — rooting for the hometown favourite to continue to live out her Olympic dreams.
While she tries to shy away from too much social media while preparing for competition, her parents said she was able to see fans in Marystown cheer her on.
'She realizes how much support she has back in Newfoundland," said mom Jackie Osmond.
"She appreciates everything that she gets."
The Canadian figure skating team has decamped from Pyeongchang to nearby Seohl for training this week, away from the hustle and bustle of the Olympic Village.
"To be able to skate with this amazing group and be able to contribute to the gold medal, it means a lot. I'm just excited now," said Kaetlyn Osmond in an interview with CBC's Heather Hiscox.
Until the next event, Osmond's parents are staying in Pyeongchang, taking in the games while they wait to see their talented daughter skate once again.
"If you catch us in the stands during competition, it's written all over our faces, it is quite nerve-wracking," said Jackie Osmond.
"We just want her to skate well, we want her to be happy, and do the best she can do."
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.