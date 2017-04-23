National figure skating icon Kaetlyn Osmond will get to thank fans in her native province for their unwavering support at an event in Torbay.

'Kaetlyn and friends' will share Osmond's story on Sunday, through personal reflections and videos highlighting the skater's season — and a remarkable comeback from a serious leg injury in 2014.

The Marystown native is the 2017 World Ladies silver medallist, the 2014 Olympic silver medallist and the three-time Canadian champion.

Canadians Kaetlyn Osmond, right, and Gabrielle Daleman pose with their silver and bronze medals at the World figure skating championships in Finland, on March 31, 2017. (Ivan Sekretarev/The Associated Press)

The Inspire NL event will feature autograph signings and photo opportunities, videos, and will also highlight on-ice performances by some of Newfoundland and Labrador's best skaters.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jack Byrne Arena, where a portion of the $4 admission fee will go to The Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation.

Osmond trains out of the Ice Palace Skating Club in Edmonton and is coached by Ravi Walia.