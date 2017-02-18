After a second place finish earlier in the week, figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond placed fourth overall following the free skate at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Gangneung, South Korea on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who is from the southern Newfoundland town of Marystown, fell during her routine and finished shy of the podium with a total segment score of 115.96, leaving her sixth in the event.

Today was not my day. But I made it through. I learned from it. I am still healthy. And I will be back better than ever at Worlds! — @kaetlyn_23

Fellow Canadian Gabrielle Daleman finished third, with a total score of 128.66 in the free skate.

Osmond faired better in the short program at the competition on Thursday, however, landing a double Axel and finishing second with a score of 68.21 points.

The combined scores left Osmond fourth overall after the two events.

The Four Continents Figure Skating Championships also served as a test event for the 2018 Winter Olympics.