After watching their daughter fulfil another Olympic dream, Kaetlyn Osmond's parents have made the gruelling trip back home to Edmonton where family and friends are celebrating her accomplishments.

Osmond won the gold in the team skate and the bronze in the individual event at the Pyeongchang Olympics, following up on the silver she won four years ago in Sochi.

The family arrived back in Canada Monday night.

"I can't say it's sunk in quite yet, said Jackie Osmond from her home in Edmonton on Tuesday.

"When all of her friends joined her last night the reality started to set in."

From Marystown to Edmonton

It's been a long road for the 22 year old — and her family.

In 2004 when Osmond was just eight, Jackie and Jeff uprooted from their home in Marystown, N.L. and moved to Montreal so Katelyn's sister, Natasha, could further her training in figure skating.

Figure skater Kaetlyn Osmond touched down in Edmonton on Monday with the gold and bronze medals she won at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (CBC News)

While the family enjoyed living in Montreal, it wasn't easy for Jackie, who doesn't speak French, to find work. So the family picked up and moved again to Edmonton, which is where Kaetlyn and Natasha met Ravi Walia, who still coaches Kaetlyn.

"The girls both started skating out here with Ravi right away so we both always felt it was a good decision to move," Jackie told the St. John's Morning Show.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond competes in the free skate competition at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (AFP/Getty Images)

Kaetlyn will be heading back to Newfoundland in April, where she will be skating in front of the hometown crowd in Marystown at the arena that's named after her.

Having just spent two weeks in South Korea, her parents are hoping to join her but it's not always easy to keep up with their daughter's hectic schedule.

"We're going to do our best to be there, 99 per cent sure," Jackie said.

Kaetlyn Osmond's parents Jeff and Jackie Osmond are back in Edmonton after cheering their daughter on in South Korea. (CBC)

The couple still do visit Marystown fairly regularly to see their parents, with Jackie spending several weeks there last spring.

No regrets

Not every family would be willing to pack up everything they own and move across the country to feed their daughters' skating dreams, but the Osmonds are content with their choices.

"We're always going to miss home. Our family is still back there, we love Newfoundland and we've missed being home," Jackie said.

"But absolutely no regrets with what we've done — with or without a medal."