With a record score of 219.66, Kaetlyn Osmond has won her third national figure skating title.

Osmond, 21, of Marystown held the lead in women's singles Friday after landing three huge triple jumps, earning 81.01 points going into Saturday's free program.

Osmond, who now skates out of Alberta, won back-to-back championships in 2013 and 2014, but then was sidelined after breaking a leg in September 2014, forcing her to sit out the rest of the season. In 2016, she placed third overall.

Thank you so much for all your support.Thank you Cassells Brock for sponsoring me! Feels great to be back ! Ottawa has been great to me! — @kaetlyn_23

The now-three-time Canadian champ has put her injury behind her, with a silver medal at the 2016 Skate Canada International in October and a silver in the 2016 Cup of China in November. Her placings earned her a spot in the Grand Prix Final in Marseille, France, in December, the first Canadian woman to qualify since Joannie Rochette in 2009-10.