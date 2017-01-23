It was a proud moment for a Clem Lambe of Marystown as he watched his granddaughter win her third national figure skating title.

Kaetlyn Osmond's grandfather has been travelling to competitions to support the figure skating prodigy for the past 11 years.

On Saturday, he took in the show on a big screen TV in Marystown.

"[I was] pretty high for a while there" Lambe told the St. John's Morning Show describing how he felt after watching Osmond's win. "Proud? I tell ya!"

Kaetlyn Osmond's grandparents Clem and Claudia Lambe spoke with the CBC during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. (CBC)

The 21 year old, who now trains in Alberta but is from Marystown, scored a new Canadian record of 219.66 points to take the title.

"This time I feel so much better about it," Osmond told TSN after the win, "I think I might've taken the ones before for granted because this one feels incredible,"

Osmond came away with the victory despite two falls during her free skate program, harrowing moments for those watching.

Kaetlyn Osmond wins her 3rd national title0:28

"It's pretty hard when she falls because your heart comes up in your mouth," Lambe said,

"She's got a very technical program. She picked up a lot of points on her choreography and stuff."

Comeback complete

The win completes the comeback story for Osmond who was put out of competition after breaking her leg in September of 2014 and then placed third overall in 2016.

Kaetlyn Osmond finished first in the women's short program Friday at the national figure skating championships in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

"She's very happy with it all," Lambe said "She's worked hard now for the past year since she's had the energy. She had a lot of work ahead of her to get back to where she's to now."

Lambe said Osmond is now looking forward to the World Figure Skating Competition. That's being held in Helsinki at the end of March.