An Australian international figuring skating judge from St. John's is giving Marystown's Kaetlyn Osmond top marks for her recent Olympic performances.

Alison Eager Ryan used to called St. John's home but is a longtime resident of Brisbane, Australia, where she watched Osmond skate to bronze in Pyeongchang.

"She absolutely owns the ice when she steps on it," Ryan told Weekend AM.

Osmond of Canada performs during the women's figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

Ryan wasn't one of the Olympic judges in South Korea, but she's scored skates all over the world including a Skate Canada event in Regina in 2017 where Osmond performed.

"As a judge you like to watch the skater's actual commitment, how involved they are and how believable is their performance," Ryan said.

"She uses all of her body. The flow is there, the confidence is."

To our neighbors -- this is the reason for the cheers and hollering coming from our house last night. 😁 Incredible @Kaetlyn_23! Congrats from one Osmond to another. 👏👏 #PyeongChang2018 https://t.co/D5jq671wcZ — @donnyosmond

Osmond took home a gold medal in the team skating event and a bronze in the women's single event. Her performance even got a few Aussies talking.

"They are very fast to sing to me praises of Kaetlyn. She's a bit of a star," she said.

Figure skating judge Alison Ryan has high praise for Osmond. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

After two Olympic games Osmond has a trio of medals — a silver from Sochi in 2014 to complement her gold and bronze from Pyeongchang.

As the 22-year-old skater now tries to readjust to the Canadian time zone the Australian judge can only speculate if Osmond will lace up for the 2022 Beijing games.

"I'd love to see her skating for another four years but it's harder to do the older that you get after having previous injuries like she had," said Ryan.

"If only I had a crystal ball."

Osmond is scheduled to return home to skate a few shows in April.