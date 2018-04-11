Hero's welcome: Newfoundland set for Kaetlyn Osmond's arrival

The list of Olympic gold medal winners from Newfoundland and Labrador is a short one; Team Gushue, Katarina Roxon and the newest member of the club, Kaetlyn Osmond.

For the first time since she won gold and bronze medals at the PyeongChang Olympics and then won the figure skating world championships, Osmond will return home.

"She is a national treasure," the MHA for Placentia West - Bellevue Mark Browne said.

"We are just so proud of as a community, as a province, as a country."

2018 has been a busy year for the 22-year-old figure skater from Marystown, and this coming weekend will be no different.

She's scheduled to land at the St. John's International Airport on Thursday evening where Browne said a "rock star welcome" will be waiting.

The ice arena in Marystown on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula was named after Kaetlyn Osmond in 2014. The world championship figure skater lived in the town of about 5,000 until she was eight years old. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

On Friday morning Osmond along with Paralympian Liam Hickey will be honoured by Premier Dwight Ball at Confederation Building in St. John's.

Previous Olympic gold medal winners from Newfoundland and Labrador have provincial highways named after them, but Browne isn't spoiling the event.

"I can confirm that the premier and I had a discussion with Kaetlyn last week, she phoned us from Japan. There will be an unveiling at Confederation Building on Friday morning."

Call-in show with CBC

On Friday Osmond will join CBC Crosstalk host Cecil Haire to take calls and questions from callers.

She will then travel to her hometown of Marystown for a slew of events which people might have a hard time getting into.

"The majority of it is sold out," Browne said.

"It is amazing the reception she's going to get. People are so excited, and so proud of our hometown champion."

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond celebrates after winning gold at the Figure Skating World Championships in Milan, Italy. (Luca Bruno / The Associated Press)

Saturday afternoon Osmond will take to the ice will her former club, the Ice Crystals Figure Skating club, to skate at the year-end skate show at the arena that bears her name.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador is a community partner for that event and Here & Now host Debbie Cooper will be the emcee. Osmond is also scheduled to skate at events in Corner Brook on April 21 and Grand Falls-Windsor on April 22.

Sunday won't be a day of rest for the figure skating champion, she will be up early to make her way into Conception Bay South where she will take part in a skating show before finally catching her breath and heading off the island.

"Kaetlyn has proved that no matter if you're from Medicine Hat, or Montreal, or Marystown, you can compete and win on the world stage," said Browne.

"She is an inspiration to countless young boys and girls."