Justin Wiseman, the man who holed up in a Mount Pearl house for seven hours during a standoff on Tuesday, has not yet been charged.

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's tactical unit barraged into 17 Jersey Avenue, a quiet residential street, after waging a lengthy stalemate with Wiseman.

The RNC confirmed for CBC News that Wiseman had been arrested. However, he has not yet been charged. He was picked up on a parole warrant.

Justin Wiseman has a cigarette while dozens of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers surround the property on Jersey Avenue in Mount Pearl Tuesday afternoon. (Submitted)

Police officers made a move on the home after smoke was seen billowing out. Four heavily armoured officers were seen lifting Wiseman out of the house.

He yelled out in distress as paramedics lifted the stretcher he was on into the ambulance. He suffered minor injuries, an RNC spokesperson said.

About an hour before Wiseman's arrest, a woman agreed to leave the home about six hours into the standoff.

Two other women also at the home earlier in the afternoon but left peacefully.

Not 1st standoff

Wiseman, who has served time in a federal prison, is no stranger to police, having staged a nine-hour standoff with officers in 2013.

At the time, he was seen in window of a home on Springdale Street with a shotgun to his head.

Officers had gone to the home to arrest Wiseman for an armed robbery at nearby City Superette.

His troubles with the law only escalated when he went to prison. Wiseman was part of a 2013 riot and hostage taking, in which inmates took over a cell block, threatened to kill hostages and guards, and ultimately traded one hostage for two cigarettes.

In 2014, he instigated the infamous riot and attack in the chapel of Her Majesty's Penitentiary.

Firefighters called to home twice

Members of the St. John's Regional Fire Department were called to the home twice on Tuesday.

Firefighters initially visited the home after Wiseman was removed, and the house was given the all-clear.

Around 9:30 p.m., RNC officers who were securing the scene outside noticed flames coming from the house and called the fire department.

"The house was fully engulfed. there was fire coming out through the front windows and doors. We don't know what the cause of the fire is," said Rick Mackey, platoon chief. "That's under investigation."

It is unknown whether the fire was caused by a hot spot or if it was set after Wiseman was arrested.

The RNC is investigating.